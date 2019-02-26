US-North Korea Talks: Kim arrives in Hanoi for summit with Trump

Kim Jong-un has arrived in Vietnam ahead of his two day summit with Donald Trump. As he prepares to discuss his country's nuclear arsenal, the North Korean leader has the promises of the US president ringing in his ears. Trump has been repeating his belief that North Korea can become an economic powerhouse. That may be an incentive placed before Kim, but he'll also be aware that giving up nuclear weapons could leave him vulnerable to outside interference, just as is happening in Venezuela right now. #USandNorthKorea #TrumpKim #KimTrump