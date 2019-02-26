WORLD
Rembrandt in Rijksmuseum | Exhibitions | Showcase
For the whole of 2019, the Netherlands is celebrating the 'Year of Rembrandt.' Considered one of the greatest painters in the history of Western art, Rembrandt produced more than more than 400 etchings, two-thousand drawing and more than 600 paintings during his lifetime. 350 years after his death, the Dutch master is being honoured with a series of exhibitions. To kickstart celebrations, the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam is bringing together more than 300 of Rembrandt's best works. #Rembrandt #Rijksmuseum #Showcase
Rembrandt in Rijksmuseum | Exhibitions | Showcase
February 26, 2019
