Oscars 2019 | Cinema | Showcase

From the red carpet to the big stage, we'll breakdown the winners, losers and near misses from this year's star-studded ninety-first Academy Awards. The three-hour show was without a host this year - but there were plenty of surprises and feel-good speeches that got celebrities at the Dolby theatre on their feet. Let's go through the top categories now. #Oscars #Cinema #Showcase