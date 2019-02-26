Border Walls: Public security or political tool?

It was President Kennedy who said "a Wall is a Hell of a Lot Better than a War.” He was talking of the Berlin Wall and potential war with the Soviet Union. That wall has gone, but more and more are separating countries. Do they really prevent conflict? Joining us on Skype is Paul Poast, assistant professor in political science at the University of Chicago, Andrew Gawthorpe, lecturer in history and international studies at Leiden University. Joining us in the studio is Gbenga Oduntan, expert in international law, Simon Worrall, journalist and author. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Borders #Walls #Security