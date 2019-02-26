Theresa May opens door to extension of talks | Money Talks

For the past two years, UK Prime Minister Theresa May insisted the March 29 date for Brexit was set in stone. But now she's giving the UK parliament a choice: if MPs reject her deal again, they can vote to leave the EU without an agreement OR extend the withdrawal date. Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Jeremy Corbyn has bowed to pressure from his own party by agreeing to support a new Brexit referendum. Paolo Montecillo has the details. Money Talks spoke to Vicky Pryce, She is a board member at the Centre for Economics and Business Research, in London. #Brexit #Eurozone #Brussels