Huawei downplays concerns over security | Money Talks
New gadgets are what the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona is supposed to be all about, but security concerns over things like 5G networks have created a lot of chatter. At the centre of the buzz is Huawei, the Chinese telecommunication giant. The US has accused the firm of intellectual property theft, facilitating state surveillance and violating sanctions on Iran, all of which it denies. And as Laila Humairah reports, Huawei is using the biggest tech show in Europe as a platform to stand its ground. Sibel Karkus is in Spain and gave more from the congress sidelines. #Huawei #security #5g
Huawei downplays concerns over security | Money Talks
February 26, 2019
