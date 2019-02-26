February 26, 2019
Vintage Makeover: UK company converting classic cars to electric
Petrol heads and retro enthusiasts gather every year for the London Classic Car Show to celebrate the heritage of some of the world's largest automakers. But with the car industry undergoing massive transformation - and switching its focus to electric - are classic cars at risk of extinction? Jessica Omari has more. #Vintage #Vintagecars #ClassicToElectric
