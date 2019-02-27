February 27, 2019
Kakuma Renewable Energy: Human waste turned into fuel briquettes at camp
Aid organisations say a lack of proper waste management at one of the world's largest refugee camps is linked to outbreaks of diarrhoea and cholera. UN officials have teamed up with local businesses for a project known as 'Sanivation' which aims to deal with sanitation and sustainable energy. Omer Kablan reports from the Kakuma camp in Kenya. #Kenya #Kakuma #KakumaRenewableEnergy
