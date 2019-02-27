Impact of the Academy Awards | Cinema | Showcase

The Oscars may have come and gone, but the post-ceremony tidal waves caused by the Academy's decisions are far from over. And it looks like the great divide over the outcome of the awards is getting wider by the day. With some critics and members of the public openly showing their disdain over winning names, while others are heaping praise on those same films. #AcademyAwards #Oscars #Showcase