Is Jeremy Corbyn to blame for Labour Party defections?

In the UK, eight Labour MPs and three Conservatives have quit their parties to form a new centrist group. Is opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn responsible for the resignations? And if so, is it more about Brexit or a failure to deal with alleged anti-Semitism? Guests: Chris Williamson Labour Party MP for Derby North Azeem Ibrahim Former Labour Party policy advisor #LabourParty #JeremyCorbyn #Corbyn