February 27, 2019
WORLD
UK’s newly formed Independent Group vows to transform politics
The UK’s new Independent Group says the nation needs a new approach to Brexit. Some MPs left their parties because they were unhappy with Prime Minister Theresa May's handling of negotiations to leave the EU. They claim the government has allowed right-wing hardliners to shape the Conservative Party’s approach. Natalie Poyhonen reports. #Brexit #NewBrexitApproach #UK
