The Monstrous Child at Royal Opera House | Music | Showcase

London's Royal Opera House, one of the world's most famous buildings is deeply steeped in history, tradition and prestige. From Handel to Sleeping Beauty to Carmen, it's long been one of Europe's leading venues for staging classical performances. But now, a brand new opera is debuting in this hallowed space. And as Miranda Atty tells us, it's creation is just as unique as the venue that's hosting it. #Royal #Opera #TheMonstrousChild