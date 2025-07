Nigeria Elections: Buhari wins second term as president

Nigeria's president Muhammadu Buhari has won a second term in office. The 76-year-old president secured 56 percent of the vote, in a delayed poll that angered voters and led to claims of rigging and collusion. Buhari's main opponent Atiku Abubakar says he will challenge the results. #NigeriaElections #Nigeria #NigerianElections