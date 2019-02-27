Nigeria’s incumbent president wins second term in office | Money Talks

Muhammadu Buhari has won a second term as president of Nigeria, Africa's largest economy and top oil producer. The poll had been delayed and now faces accusations of fraud. Buhari has promised to revive the economy and fight corruption, but as Laila Humairah reports, critics say his track record paints a bleak picture. To unpack this, we are joined by Judith Tyson from London. She's a research fellow at the Overseas Development Institute. #NigeriaPresident #Nigeria #NigeriaElections