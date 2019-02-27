Brompton Bikes stockpiles ahead of Brexit | Money Talks

Even though British Prime Minister Theresa May has now given MPs a chance to delay Brexit, British businesses are still worried about a no-deal divorce. Companies such as Brompton Bikes, which have got used to the smooth movement of trade across open borders, are taking no chances by stockpiling parts to ensure they're prepared for the worst. #BromptonBikes #Brompton #MoneyTalks