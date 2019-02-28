February 28, 2019
Will Netanyahu be able to win another term as Israel’s Prime Minister?
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has courted the support of ultranationalists, which has angered his supporters. We discuss why some say Netanyahu is trying to stay in power by making a deal with extremists. Guests: Gil Hoffman Chief political correspondent at The Jerusalem Post Daniel Seidemann Director of Terrestrial Jerusalem #Netanyahu #Israel #IsraelPM
