GDP growth slows to 2.6% in fourth quarter | Money Talks

The US economy is losing steam. US President Donald Trump's tax cuts continue to support domestic output, but that failed to completely offset slowing consumption and the effects of the partial US Government shutdown that started in December. As Paolo Montecillo reports, ongoing trade tensions with China could leave the US wobbling even more. To unpack this topic, Matt Maley joined us from Newton, Massachusetts. He's the Managing Director and an Equity Strategist at investment firm Miller Tabak. #USGDP #GovernmentShutdown #UStaxcuts