US, North Korea cut summit short without deal | Money Talks

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have cut short their summit in Hanoi, after failing to reach an agreement on denuclearisation. The meeting was intended to lead to the first clear steps towards dismantling North Korea's nuclear weapons programme. The deadlock is a loss for South Korea, business owners there had high expectations for the Trump-Kim summit, hoping it could've led to investment opportunities in the north. Bruce Harrison has the story from Goyang, in South Korea. For more on summit, we spoke to Alison Evans in London. She's the Country Risk Senior Asia-Pacific Analyst at IHS Markit. #Nuclear #Investment #Sanctions