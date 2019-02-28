February 28, 2019
MEDIA FEEDING FRENZY! How responsible were journalists in their coverage of the case?
After Smollett's claims came to light, mainstream media took his word for it. And so did a number of top politicians and one presidential candidate, who called it a "modern day lynching". By rushing to judgement, could politicians and journalists have made it harder for real victims to get justice? #JussieSmollett #MAGA #hatecrime
