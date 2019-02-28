February 28, 2019
WORLD
US-North Korea Talks: Trump-Kim summit ends with no agreement reached
There were high hopes that if Trump and Kim did not reach an agreement, they might make progress on the denuclearisation of North Korea. But the summit in Vietnam ended without any consensus. Patrick Fok is in Hanoi. He says observers have been left wondering where relations between Washington and Pyongyang go from here. #US #NorthKorea #summit
