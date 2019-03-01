March 1, 2019
WORLD
Albania's Future: Opposition stages protests against corruption
Later this year, Albania hopes to start talks to join the European Union. But with political turmoil in parliament and serious concerns about corruption, there are several obstacles. Thousands of people have been protesting about the connection between politicians and organised crime. Our correspondent Iolo ap Dafydd reports from Tirana. #Tirana #Albania #protests
