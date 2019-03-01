WORLD
1 MIN READ
Should the US lift sanctions to end North Korea’s nukes?
The Vietnam Summit between North Korea and the United States ended with no deal. President Donald Trump says he had to walk away from talks after Kim Jong-un demanded all US sanctions be lifted in order for North Korea to dismantle a major nuclear facility. We ask if that was a fair price for denuclearization? Guests: Han Park Founding director of the Center for the Study of Global Issues Sung-Yoon Lee Korean studies professor at Tufts University Bruce Klingner Senior research fellow in Northeast Asia at The Heritage Foundation #VietnamSummit #NorthKorea #UnitedStates
March 1, 2019
