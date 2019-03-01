US-North Korea Talks: North Korea says it's made its best offer

The last chance for a deal on North Korea's denuclearisation may have come and gone with the failed summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un. Pyonyang says it made its best offer in Hanoi, and won't make any more concessions to Washington. At the centre of their disagreement is the issue of sanctions relief. Philip Owira reports. #NorthKore, #NuclearDeal, #Trump