We speak to Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Turkey about the Khojaly massacre and prospects for peace.

Azerbaijan just marked the 27th anniversary of the Khojaly Massacre. Back in 1992 Armenian forces killed more than 600 Azerbaijanis in the village of Khojaly. The killings stemmed from a conflict between the two countries during the early 90s, which forced nearly a million people to flee their homes. The scars of that massacre are still being felt today among countless families in Azerbaijan. Guests: Khazar Ibrahim Azerbaijani Ambassador to Turkey #Khojaly #Azerbaijan #massacre