WORLD
1 MIN READ
We speak to Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Turkey about the Khojaly massacre and prospects for peace.
Azerbaijan just marked the 27th anniversary of the Khojaly Massacre. Back in 1992 Armenian forces killed more than 600 Azerbaijanis in the village of Khojaly. The killings stemmed from a conflict between the two countries during the early 90s, which forced nearly a million people to flee their homes. The scars of that massacre are still being felt today among countless families in Azerbaijan. Guests: Khazar Ibrahim Azerbaijani Ambassador to Turkey #Khojaly #Azerbaijan #massacre
We speak to Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Turkey about the Khojaly massacre and prospects for peace.
March 1, 2019
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us