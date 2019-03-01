Kashmiris flee as tensions escalate | Money Talks

As the war drums sound in India and Pakistan, trade between them has once again ground to a halt. But nowhere is the economic impact more severe than in the disputed region of Kashmir. Mobin Nasir takes a look at the effect the strikes, curfews, and violence are having on one of the most militarised regions in the world. #Kashmir #IndiaPakistan #PakistanIndia