March 1, 2019
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Israeli prime minister faces corruption charges | Money Talks
Israel's attorney general has decided to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on corruption charges, pending a final hearing. But as Lionel Donovan reports, Netanyahu has called the move a 'witch hunt' aimed at trying to topple him. For more on this story, we spoke to TRT World analyst Ahmed Bedier from Washington DC. #IsraeliPM #Netanyahu #corruption
Israeli prime minister faces corruption charges | Money Talks
Explore