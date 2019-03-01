BIZTECH
Opposition stages protests against corruption in Albania | Money Talks
Albania's government hopes to start accession talks to join the EU this year. But with political turmoil in parliament and serious concerns about corruption, there are several obstacles. Thousands of Albanians have been protesting about the connection between politicians and organised crime. Iolo ap Dafydd reports from Tirana on the significant problems facing the country. #AlbaniaProtests #AlbaniaProtest #TiranaProtest
March 1, 2019
