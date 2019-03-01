March 1, 2019
Palestinians struggling after US cuts aid | Money Talks
The Trump administration has cut off all humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. The UN is scrambling to make up for the loss, and has been forced to slash jobs, and cut school funding for thousands of Palestinians. Sarah Balter explains how the cuts are affecting the food voucher programmes meant to keep them from going hungry. #USaid #PalestineAid #Palestine
