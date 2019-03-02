DC Direct: Haitian TPS Holders in the US

Protections for TPS holders from Haiti have been extended, but some are hoping to bring more attention to Haiti’s deeper issues, and that a more permanent solution can be found. In #DCDirect, we sit down with immigration attorney Loide Rosa Jorge, Unite Here organizer Isaie Marc, and TPS holder Wilne Destin as we discuss Haitian TPS holders and Haiti’s political crisis. #DCdirect #TPS #Haiti