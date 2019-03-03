Albania Bunkers: Thousands destroyed to make way for roads

During Communist rule in the 1970s and '80s, Albania's leaders spent a lot of time and money to build tens of thousands of concrete bunkers. They lined the country's borders, hills and valleys. Most have been destroyed during the past twenty years, but in rural and out-of-the-way areas, they've been left abandoned. They, are though, still considered government property as Iolo ap Dafydd reports. #Albania #bunkers #AlbaniaBunkers