Fighting Daesh: Hoda Muthana's lawyers appeal ban from US

Lawyers for an American woman who joined Daesh in Syria are going to court on Monday to appeal a decision not to allow her to return home. Hoda Muthana was born in New Jersey, but the government says because she's the daughter of a diplomat, she wasn't technically born on American soil, and so isn't a US citizen. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports from Washington. #Hoda, #Daesh, #US