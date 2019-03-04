Democrats launch inquiry into Trump's finances | Money Talks

The troubles may be mounting for US President Donald Trump. Opposition lawmakers are launching an investigation into possible obstruction of justice and abuse of power, following testimony by Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen. They’re hoping to ensnare, not just Trump, but many of his closest business associates and family members. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this story, we caught up with our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas in Paris. #Trump #US #TrumpFinances