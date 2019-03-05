Venezuela in Turmoil: Thousands gather to celebrate Guaido's return

Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido is back in his country despite threats from the Venezuelan Government. During the past week, Guaido has been coordinating humanitarian aid efforts from Colombia and visiting other countries in the region that are recognizing him as president. Our Latin America Correspondent Ediz Tiyansan reports. #Venezuela #VenezuelaCrisis #Guaido