Collect 2019 at Saatchi Gallery | Contemporary Art | Showcase

When it comes to decorative arts 'craft' can be a tricky word. For some, it conjures images of pieces that are homemade by amateur artists and often mass-produced. But in London, craft is going high-end. The Saatchi Gallery is once again opening its doors for a prestigious, international craft fair they are calling "Collect." It features everything from jewellery to ceramics with the top works going for hundreds of thousands of dollars. Showcase's Miranda Atty brings us the highlights.