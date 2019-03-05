WORLD
Britain Bans Hezbollah
Hezbollah is a major political and military force in the Middle East, but that hasn’t stopped the UK from banning the group from Britain. For more than a decade Hezbollah’s military wing has been listed as a terrorist organisation, but now the British government has also outlawed its political branch. Now anyone in the United Kingdom associated with the group could face up to ten years behind bars. Hezbollah called the new designation an insult to the will of the Lebanese people. So was the UK right to ban on the Middle East’s most powerful political players? Natalie Poyhonen reports. #Hezbollah #Nasrallah #SajidJaved
March 5, 2019
