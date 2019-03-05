WORLD
1 MIN READ
Khalifa Haftar: Libya's strongman
Libya is rich in oil, and whoever controls that commodity has considerable power. Libya's rebel commander, Khalifa Haftar knows it. His forces fought militia loyal to the UN-backed government for control of the largest oil field and won. But one member of parliament said Haftar’s forces went too far in their push for power accusing them of killing about 20 civilians. Randolph Nogel explores. #Libya #KhalifaHaftar #rebel
Khalifa Haftar: Libya's strongman
March 5, 2019
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us