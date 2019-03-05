WORLD
1 MIN READ
Why did the UK ban Hezbollah?
Hezbollah makes up a major part of Lebanon’s government, but the United Kingdom has designated the whole group as terrorists. For decades Hezbollah’s military wing was banned by Britain, but now the political arm has been outlawed too. Did the UK make the right decision by banning one of the Middle East’s most powerful and influential political players? Guests: Jamal Ghosn Former managing editor of the Al Akhbar daily newspaper Rakib Ehsan Research fellow in the Centre on Radicalisation and Terrorism at the Henry Jackson Society Afzal Ashraf Expert in terrorism and global security at Nottingham University #UKban #Hezbollah #HezbollahUK
Why did the UK ban Hezbollah?
March 5, 2019
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us