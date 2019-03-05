WORLD
British Politics: Could a new party change the system?
The formation of the Independent Group by 11 rebel Labour and Conservative MPs has been the latest political earthquake in the UK's ongoing political saga. Angered by Brexit and alleged anti-semitism within the Labour Party, defectors say they had no choice but to leave. Is centre-ground politics re-emerging in Britain? Could a new party change the system? Joining us at the Roundtable is Labour councillor Mete Coban, who is also head of 'My Life, My Say', a charity which aims to get young people involved in politics. Dr Alan Wager, from research group 'The UK in a Changing Europe'. James Chapman, former UK government adviser and co-founder of J&H Communications. And Asa Bennett, Brexit Commissioning Editor at the Daily Telegraph. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #UK #Brexit #Politics
March 5, 2019
