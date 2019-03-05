Beijing sets GDP growth target at between 6% and 6.5% | Money Talks

China has kicked off its annual meeting of parliament by hammering out its economic direction for 2019. The Communist Party is under pressure as the world's second biggest economy continues to lose steam. Samantha Vadas reports from Beijing. To unpack these numbers Qing Wang spoke to Money Talks. She's a professor at Warwick Business School. #GDP #Beijing #China