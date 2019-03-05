Electric Hypercar: The most powerful production vehicle ever made

For more than 90 years Pininfarina has designed some of the most beautiful cars in the world for the likes of Ferrari and Maserati. But now they've gone into the car making business themselves. And their first luxury car is the most powerful, road-legal production car ever made. And as Usmaan Lone reports, it doesn't even have an engine. #Geneva #Autoshow #Hypercar