March 6, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Alabama Disaster: County's worst natural disaster in history
In the US, Thousands of Alabama residents now have the painstaking task of trying to recover from a tornado that destroyed entire neighborhoods. 23 people were killed in Sunday's storm, but government officials are reassuring residents that they will not have to rebuild alone. TRT's Lionel Donovan has more. #Alabama #AlabamaDisaster #tornado
