March 6, 2019
Congolese Asylum Seekers: Israeli government downgrades migrants status
The Israeli government has withdrawn the protected status granted to asylum seekers who have fled violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It now considers the DRC safe and could begin deportations in the coming months, if the Supreme Court rules in the government's favour. Adesewa Josh reports from Tel Aviv. #Congo #AsylumSeekers #Israel
