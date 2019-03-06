The Extraordinary Machines of Al-Jazari | Exhibition | Showcase

This next exhibition is like a playground for anyone who is really into medieval artefacts and TV shows like the Game of Thrones. What you're about to see is a 13th-century engineer's creations brought to life thanks to a group of researchers in Istanbul. Showcase producer Nursena Tuter went to Uniq Expo to explore polymath Al-Jazari's ancient science. #AlJazari #Machines #Showcase