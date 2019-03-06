The Combination Redemption | Cinema | Showcase

Turning now to the world of cinema. Ten years after the controversial film, The Combination was released in Australia, its sequel is being met with a similar reaction. Both films candidly deal with the realities of daily life for ethnic and migrant kids growing up in Sydney. To talk about what role his movies play in tackling racial tension in his country, George Basha joins the Showcase. 1:06 #Combination #Australia #Showcase