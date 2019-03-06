Algerians demand the end of the Bouteflika’s reign

Protests against Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's decision to run for a fifth term in office have continued for several days now. The 82-year-old has been in power for two decades. But he’s rarely seen in public, after suffering a stroke in 2013 which left him unable to walk. His critics say he's not fit to be in office. Melinda Nucifora reports. #Algeria #Bouteflika #ArabSpring