Will the White House hold abusers of migrant children to account?

Every year US border patrols capture and detain thousands of migrant children who try to enter the country. A report released by a Democratic Congressman says there have been thousands of incidents of those children being sexually abused. We ask if Donald Trump’s policies are at fault or if the problem is bigger than the White House? Guests: Deedra Abboud Immigration lawyer and social justice activist Jeffrey Kihien Palza Legal advisor at the Hispanic Leadership Council #migrantchildren #ChildSexAbuse #Trump