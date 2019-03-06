Is this Algeria’s Arab Spring?

Thousands of Algerians have taken to the streets against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika. He’s been in power for the last 20 years and can’t walk after suffering a stroke, but he’s running for a fifth term. We discuss if the protests will lead to the end of his rule and how the opposition plans to proceed if he remains in power. Guests: Lakhdar Ghettas Political analyst and author of ‘Algeria and the Cold War: International Relations and the Struggle for Autonomy’ Dalia Ghanem Scholar at the Carnegie Middle East Center Andrew Lebovich Visiting fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations #Algeria #Algerie #ArabSpring