Award-winning photojournalist released from Egyptian prison

The award-winning Egyptian photojournalist Mahmoud Abou Zeid, who is popularly known as Shawkan, has been released after five years in prison. Shawkan was arrested in 2013 for taking pictures of a deadly crackdown by security forces on a sit-in by supporters of ousted President Mohamed Morsi. #Egypt #Rabaa #Shawkan