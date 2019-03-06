Eurozone Future: Is the eurozone really on the brink?

Is the eurozone really under threat? After months of political instability and low trade in some of the region's biggest economies, some say there is cause for concern. Is the euro in danger of falling into another recession, or will it make a comeback for its 21st birthday? Joining us at the Roundtable was Philippe Waechter, Chief Economist at Ostrum Asset Management; Valentina Romei, statistics journalist at the Financial Times; Jeremy Smith, co-director of PRIME economics; and Vicky Pryce, Chief Economic Adviser at the Centre for Economics and Business Research.