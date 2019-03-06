Turkey keeps benchmark interest rate at 24% | Money Talks

Turkey's central bank has kept its benchmark interest rate at 24 percent as it tries to rein in inflation. Mobin Nasir reports on the impact of this decision and other government steps to stem the trend of rising prices. Hakan Akbash, a senior advisor at the global strategic advisory firm Albright Stonebridge Group, helped us understand the story better. #FoodPrices #Inflation #Reporate